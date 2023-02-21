PM Modi describes UPI-Pay Now link as gift for India, Singapore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the launch of the UPI-Pay Now link as a gift for the citizens of both India and Singapore.

Expressing his views after witnessing the launch of cross-border linkage between India and Singapore using their respective fast payment systems, namely Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow, along with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, Modi said: "After today, people in Singapore and India will be able to transfer money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do inside their respective countries. This will help the people of both countries to transfer funds from their mobiles instantly, at a low cost."