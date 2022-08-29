PM Modi displayed humanity, says Azad

Recalling Modi's tears in the Rajya Sabha, Azad said he also broke down when the prime minister spoke about the tragic incident and his response.



Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, he said it was Rahul who hugged Modi in Parliament not him.



Asked about Congress' criticism, Azad said Modi is merely an excuse and they were riled ever since he and 22 other Congressmen wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020, challenging their way of functioning.



He was referring to the letter sent by the G-23 dissident group seeking large-scale reforms in the party.



Azad alleged that he has been "forced to leave my home" as they were not heard.



"After that letter, there have been many meetings and we put forth our views before Sonia Gandhi but none of our suggestions were implemented," he said.



Azad said that he did not sleep for six days before and after writing the G-23 letter because "we gave blood for the party".