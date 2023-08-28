PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, at Rashtriya Rozgar Mela on Monday and said India’s economic growth is throwing up opportunities for youth across sectors.

Addressing the event through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said sectors such as pharma and automobile were growing at fast pace.

“The pharma sector is growing at a fast pace and it will create huge job opportunities in the coming days...The automobile industry is also growing very fast. Both these industries (Pharma and automobile industry) are going to further develop in the coming days,” he said.

“The tourism sector is likely to contribute over Rs 20 lakh crore to the Indian economy by 2030, creating 13-14 crore new job opportunities for the youth,” he added.