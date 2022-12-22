PM Modi emphasises on increased testing, genome sequencing in Covid preparedness review meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on genome sequencing and increased testing, while cautioning states against any complacency towards the threat of rising Covid cases.

PM Modi expressed these views in a review meeting which he undertook to oversee the status and preparedness of public health response to Covid-19 in the country, amid reports of a spike in cases in countries like neighbouring China, the U.S., Italy, Japan and South Korea.

The Prime Minister called for maintaining strict vigil and emphasised on the need for strengthened surveillance with focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.