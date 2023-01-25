PM Modi exhorts NCC cadets, NSS volunteers to build India for future

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the youth is the beneficiary of a developed India and it has to build the nation further for the future.

Interacting with NCC cadets and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers on the eve of Republic Day, the Prime Minister said that India's youth have to tap the unseen possibilities and explore unimagined solutions.

"NCC and NSS connect the young generation with national goals and national concerns," PM Modi further said, adding the "scope of your success widens when your goals are linked with the goals of the country. The world will see your success as India's success".