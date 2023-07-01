PM Modi expresses gratitude to doctor community on Doctors’ Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deepest gratitude to the entire doctor community on the occasion of Doctors' Day. He said that even amid the most unprecedented times, doctors have exemplified the highest degree of courage, selflessness and resilience.

"On DoctorsDay, I express my deepest gratitude to the entire doctor community. Even amid the most unprecedented times, doctors have exemplified the highest degree of courage, selflessness and resilience," PM Modi tweeted. "Their (doctors') dedication goes beyond healing; it gives our society hope and strength," the Prime Minister added.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year across the country on July 1. The day is celebrated to acknowledge and appreciate healthcare workers, and medical practitioners for their selfless contribution towards society.

The day helps us understand the importance of doctors in our lives and value them, to offer them our respects by commemorating one of their greatest representatives.

The day is celebrated annually the memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy an eminent physician, academician, freedom fighter and politician. Dr Roy was the first Chief Minister of West Bengal after India gained Independence. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1961.