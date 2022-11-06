PM Modi expresses wish to break own election record in Gujarat

Valsad (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to people of Gujarat to support him in breaking his own record in winning the state Assembly elections.

He indirectly hinted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his party should win the maximum number of seats, breaking all old records of Modi himself (127 seats in the 2002 Assembly polls).

Addressing a public rally at Nana Pondha in Valsad district, he launched a new slogan: "I made Gujarat", on how each Gujarati has contributed to the development and progress of the state in the last 20 years.