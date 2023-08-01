PM Modi flags off metro trains, inaugurates various projects in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra), Aug 1: Prime Minister NarendraModi as part of his day-long visit to Maharashtra's Pune, on Tuesday flagged off metro trains marking the inauguration of services on completed sections of two corridors of Pune Metro Phase-I.
These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station. The Foundation Stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2016. The new sections will connect important places of Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station. PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Shivaji Nagar Police headquarters in Pune.
He laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 15,000 crores after receiving LokmanyaTilak National Award at an event in Maharashtra's Pune.
Addressing a gathering at Shivaji Nagar Police headquarters here in Pune after the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said that his government is working towards improving the quality of life of the people.