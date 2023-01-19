PM Modi gifts Rs 39,000 Cr worth projects to Mumbai

Mumbai: Ahead of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lavished projects worth nearly Rs 39,000 crore, including the second phase of two Metro lines, with a promise of more and speedier development for the future.

He dedicated the Mumbai Metro's Line 2A and Line 7, bought a ticket and took a ride from Gundavali station to Airport station amidst cheers from the people.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Modi inaugurated 20 of the chain of nearly 150 HinduHridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray neighbourhood dispensaries, and the road concretisation project of 400 km worth Rs 6,100 crore for the country's commercial capital to make it pothole-free in next 2-3 years.

Of Mumbai's total roads network of around 2,050 km, more than 1,200 km are either concretised or are in the process of being concretised, but the remaining 850 km pose severe problems for smooth transportation, and the entire scheme will help overcome this hurdle.