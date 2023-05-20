PM Modi govt has created a Sudarshan Chakra of security ring of India: Amit Shah

Shah's remarks came after he laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) at Dwarka in Gujarat to be built at a cost of Rs 470 crore. "In the open sea, security is provided by the ships and aircraft of the Indian Navy. The security is handled by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard in the middle seas, and in the territorial waters by the water wing of the Border Security Force (BSF), whereas the patriotic fishermen in the village ensure the country's security by acting as a channel of information," said Shah.

The Minister said that on all these dimensions, the Government of India has adopted a well-coordinated Coastal Security Policy and has worked to secure the country's coasts through an integrated approach.