PM Modi govt has created a Sudarshan Chakra of security ring of India: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar, May 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that a policy of maritime security has been adopted by the government led by Prime Minister Modi to make the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police, Customs and fishermen a complete 'Sudarshan Chakra' of security ring for India.
Shah's remarks came after he laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) at Dwarka in Gujarat to be built at a cost of Rs 470 crore. "In the open sea, security is provided by the ships and aircraft of the Indian Navy. The security is handled by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard in the middle seas, and in the territorial waters by the water wing of the Border Security Force (BSF), whereas the patriotic fishermen in the village ensure the country's security by acting as a channel of information," said Shah.
The Minister said that on all these dimensions, the Government of India has adopted a well-coordinated Coastal Security Policy and has worked to secure the country's coasts through an integrated approach.
He said that "our country has suffered many consequences due to negligence in coastal security."
"No patriotic citizen can forget the 2008 Mumbai attack in which 166 innocent lives were lost due to a slight mistake."
He said that after the policy of coastal security developed by the government led by Prime Minister Modi if the enemy tries to carry out such incidents, he will get a befitting reply from here.
Shah said that this training is very important for this.
Union Home Minister said that this coastal security policy is based on several pillars.
"It includes coordination and communication in the matter of coastal security and intelligence, joint coastal patrols by setting protocols for patrolling at fixed time intervals, security of fishermen, giving more than 10 lakh Aadhaar cards with QR codes to fishermen, ensuring security arrangements at 1,537 fish leading points and security at all fishing harbours built for Blue Economy."
He said that by adding all these things an impregnable fort for coastal security has been established by the government led by PM Modi.
Shah said that "during the tenure of the previous government, Porbandar Jail had to be closed after issuing a notification and Porbandar had become the centre of all kinds of thefts."