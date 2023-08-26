PM Modi greets ISRO scientists, declares August 23 as National Space Day

PM Modi also announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the ‘Shivshakti’ point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point will be called the ‘Tiranga’ point.

“This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final...," PM Modi said.

A visibly emotional Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed scientists at the Indian Space Research organisation's command centre in Bengaluru, who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and lauded them for their efforts.

"On August 23rd, India hoisted the flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India", said PM Modi

"Today, I am very feeling a new kind of happiness among you," a beaming PM added.