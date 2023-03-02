PM Modi hails BJP's 'good show' in 3 NE states; thanks voters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

"The BJP's good performance in the assembly elections in three northeast states shows people's solid trust in democracy and the democratic process," PM Modi said after the results of the Assembly elections were announced on Thursday.

PM Modi delivered a speech at the BJP headquarters here after the party secured a majority in Tripura while it bagged a lead against other parties in Nagaland along with its partner, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party.