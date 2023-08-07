PM Modi hails development in Handloom Sector

PM Modi was speaking at the ninth National Handloom Day at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in the Pragati Maidan complex.

“After independence, much importance was not given to strengthening the cloth industry (Khadi), which was so strong during the last century...the situation was that it was left to die...people who wore Khadi were looked upon with inferiority complex...,” PM Modi said.

“Since 2014, our government has been working on changing this mindset,” the Prime Minister said.