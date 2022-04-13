PM Modi hails heroic efforts of those involved in Deoghar rescue operation

They were evacuated by combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and the district administration. Three persons died in the tragedy. Modi said the country is proud that it has such a skilled force in the form of Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and police force, which have the capacity to bring the people of the country out of every crisis safely.

The prime minister interacted with the personnel involved in the rescue operation and sought to know about their experience.

The entire country applauds heroic efforts of those involved in the rescue operation in Deoghar, he said.