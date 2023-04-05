PM Modi hails work under Mission Amrit Sarovar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday hailed the achievement of around 40,000 water bodies having been developed under the Mission Amrit Sarovar in the last 11 months, saying the speed at which work was being done in this direction infuses new energy in the resolves of ‘Amrit Kaal’.

According to the Rural Development Ministry, around 40,000 water bodies have been developed under the mission in the last 11 months, achieving around 80 percent of the target under the scheme.

In a tweet, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Mission Amrit Sarovar was moving towards achieving its goal.

“More than 40,000 Amrit Sarovars have been dedicated to the nation. There is a target of constructing 50,000 Amrit Sarovars by August 15, 2023,” he said.