PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida on Monday held wide-ranging bilateral discussions.

The talks between the two leaders were held here after Kishida arrived in India this morning on a two-day official visit.

He also extended an invitation to Modi to attend the G7 leaders’ summit, which is to be held in May this year in Hiroshima.

The invitation has been accepted by the prime minister.

During the talks, both leaders vowed to expand the India-Japan global strategic partnership, stressing that it is important for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the media after the bilateral talks, Modi referred to India’s presidency of the G20 and Japan chairing the G7 grouping, and said it is the best opportunity to work together on priorities of both sides for global good.