PM Modi holds meeting with key cabinet ministers in Parliament

According to sources, the meeting was attended by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The meeting is learnt to have discussed the strategy for the ongoing Budget session, whose second part resumed on Monday after a month-long break.