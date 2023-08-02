PM Modi holds meeting with senior Union Ministers to discuss Centre’s strategy in Parliament

Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Singh Thakur, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Arjun Ram Meghwal were present in the meeting. The meeting comes on a day, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, will lead a delegation of MPs from I.N.D.I.A to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu.

The delegation of Opposition leaders will hand in a memorandum on the Manipur situation to the President. Speaking to reporters ahead of the visit to Rashptapati Bhavan, Kharge said the 21-member delegation will bring the Manipur situation to the notice of the President. The meeting is scheduled at 11.30 am, after the Parliament reconvenes.