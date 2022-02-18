PM Modi hosts prominent Sikh personalities at his residence

Praising the spirit of service of the Sikh community, Modi said that the world needs to be made more aware about it and asserted that his government is fully committed to their welfare, according to a PMO statement.

The meeting came two days before the Punjab Assembly polls, with the BJP going all out to woo the Sikh community as it seeks to put up a strong show in an alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Akali Dal faction headed by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.