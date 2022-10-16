PM Modi inaugurates 75 Digital Banking Units, including 2 of J&K Bank

The Prime Minister acknowledged the global recognition for India's digital banking infrastructure.



"The IMF has praised India's digital banking infrastructure. The credit for this goes to the poor, farmers and labourers of India, who have adopted new technologies, made it a part of their lives", he commented.



Referring to the announcement of the launch of a digital currency based on blockchain technology, the Prime Minister pointed out that "Be it digital currency in the coming times, or digital transactions in today's time, apart from the economy, many important aspects are associated with them".



He listed the savings, elimination of the hassle of physical currency and environmental benefits as key advantages.



Modi said that paper and ink for currency printing are imported, and by adopting a digital economy "we are contributing to a self-reliant India while also benefiting the environment by reducing the consumption of paper".





