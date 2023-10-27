PM Modi inaugurates 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 in Delhi

The Prime Minister was seen interacting with representative of leading telecommunication companies. Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd accompanied the Prime Minister as he explaine to the PM the work being done by his company in the area of telecommunications.

He explained Reliance Jio's initiative of Space Fibre, capable of speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Also on display at the Jio pavilion is the Jio Bharat device, which offers 4G services.