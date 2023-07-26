PM Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in New Delhi.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh, actor Aamir Khan and several other dignitaries were also present at the inauguration ceremony of the new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Prior to the inauguration, PM Modi earlier in the morning participated in a Havan and Puja ceremony.

Visuals showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the havan-puja ceremony in the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex to mark the inaugural of the IECC complex at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan today.

The Prime Minister also felicitated the Shramjeevis at the ITPO complex in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex to the nation, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore.

The Prime Minister’s vision of having world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country led to the conceptualization of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan.

An official statement said that the project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a National project at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore. With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

Regarding the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the world's top exhibition and convention complexes.

The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheatres etc.

The release said, "The Convention Centre is developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex. It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events. It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheatre and a business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events."

"Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia. Its magnificent Amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3000 individuals," it added.

The architectural design of the Convention Centre building is inspired by Indian traditions and showcases India’s confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life.