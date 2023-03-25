PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaited Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) metro line in Bengaluru, built at a cost of Rs 4,249 crore.

After inaugurating the 13.71 km metro line having 12 stations, the Prime Minister took a ride with school kids, Bengaluru Metropolitan Railway Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff and construction workers.

The stretch will provide much needed succour to people by reducing traffic congestion in the city.