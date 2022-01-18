PM Modi interacts with BJP workers in Varanasi through NaMo app

Modi said, "The BJP is running a micro-donation campaign and a person can make a donation of even Rs 5."

He suggested a competition among booths to see which one can collect donations from the maximum number of people and added the aim is not to collect money but to connect with people.

The prime minister said elections are a test for political parties. "It is also a training camp for the development of workers.... Our focus should be on winning the election...There should also be expansion of the organisation and development of the workers. These two mantras we must remember," he said.

"This is election time and we have to make people understand the power of each and every vote. Yogi-ji (Adityanath) and I are able to do so much because the people of UP have blessed us with their votes," he said.