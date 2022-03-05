PM Modi interacts with intellectuals in Varanasi

Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, also stressed the need for a stable government in the state which can take bold decisions, according to the participants. Nearly 200 participants interacted with the prime minister at the 'Prabudh Varg Sammelan' held at Raman Niwas here.

Padma Bhushan awardee and Hindustani classical singer Channulal Mishra and BHU vice chancellor Sudhir Jain were among the attendees. Famous paan seller Ashwani Chaurasia, known as 'Keshav paan wala', and tea seller Pappu, at whose kiosk Modi enjoyed a cuppa on Friday, were also present. A participant, Ashok Tiwari, said the prime minister asserted that if the BJP government gets another term in Uttar Pradesh, the state will be at the forefront of development.