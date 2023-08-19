PM Modi, Iranian President discuss how to realise full potential of Chabahar port

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he spoke with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed the realisation of the full potential of the Chabahar port.

"Pleased to speak to Iranian President H.E. Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi yesterday. We discussed strengthening of bilateral and regional cooperation, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port. Look forward to meeting President Raisi in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," PM Modi wrote on X on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.

"The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including to realize the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub," Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

PM Modi and Iranian President Raisi discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, including the expansion of BRICS. The two leaders looked forward to their meeting on the margins of the upcoming BRICS Summit set to be held in South Africa from August 22-24.