PM Modi is a symbol of Gujarat’s pride and identity: Rajnath Singh

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad ahead of first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections to be held on December 1, Singh lashed out at Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Ravana’. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a symbol of Gujarat’s pride and identity in the 21st century and such a Prime Minister is being abused by the Congress.

Targeting Kharge and the Congress, he said that the kind of words used by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects the mentality of not only him but the entire party.