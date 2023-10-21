PM Modi, Kharge congratulate ISRO for success of Gaganyaan test flight mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday congratulated the team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the success of Gaganyaan test flight mission.

“This launch takes us one step closer to realising India’s first human space flight program, Gaganyaan. My best wishes to our scientists at ISRO,” Modi said in a post on X.

Congress President in a post on X said, “Our best wishes to all the scientists, space engineers, crew and researchers at ISRO for the success of Gaganyaan test flight mission (TV-D1).”

“India’s human space flight program has been in the works since 2007 and after decades of rigorous hard work and dedication we are advancing towards that goal,” he added.