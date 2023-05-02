PM Modi lauds highest-ever GST collection in April 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called GST revenue collection for April 2023 being highest ever at Rs 1.87 lakh crore "great news for the Indian economy."

"Great news for the Indian economy! Rising tax collection despite lower tax rates shows the success of how GST has increased integration and compliance," tweeted PM Modi. The gross GST collection in April 2023 is an all-time high of Rs 1,87,035 crore, Rs 19,495 crore more than the next highest collection of Rs 1,67,540 crore in April 2022.

GST revenues for April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues year-on-year. The highest tax collected on a single day ever was Rs 68,228 crore through 9. 8 lakh transactions on April 20, 2023.

Of the GST revenue collected in April, CGST is Rs 38,440 crore, SGST is Rs 47,412 crore, IGST is Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,025 crore (including Rs 901 crore collected on import of goods).