PM Modi launches Ayush Visa for medical tourists

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the launch of a special category of Ayush visa for tourists visiting India for medical tourism or treatment.

He also said that a special hallmark type of branding for Ayush products will be initiated by the ministry of Ayush to identify and give recognition to the high quality products.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking at the inauguration of three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.