PM Modi launches Global Biofuels Alliance to cut import dependence

Apart from India, Brazil and the US, the other G20 member countries supporting the initiative are Argentina, Canada, Italy, and South Africa. Bangladesh, Singapore, Mauritius, and the UAE are the G20 invitee countries.

“Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 percent. Or alternatively, we could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensures a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security. In this context, today, we are launching the Global Biofuel Alliance. India invites all of you to join this initiative,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the first session of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The three founding members of alliance, the US, India and Brazil contribute to about 85 per cent of the global production of ethanol.