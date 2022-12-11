PM Modi launches infra projects worth Rs 75K crore in Nagpur

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Nagpur on Sunday and asserted that this has been “possible due to the efforts of the double engine government”.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing a huge public gathering after inaugurating the ambitious Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, said that the development projects were “stalled but the new government took them up seriously and laid the roadmap for a prosperous state”.

He called for a permanent solution with long-term vision for the overall development of the country.

The Prime Minister termed the outcome of Gujarat assembly elections as the victory of the present government’s long-term vision to develop the country.