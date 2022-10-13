PM Modi launches mega pharma, hydro projects in poll-bound Himachal

Una/Chamba: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day-long visit of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday flagged off the high-speed luxury fourth Vande Bharat Express and laid the foundation stones of Bulk Drug Park that will attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people, and two mega hydropower projects.

This is the Prime Minister’s ninth visit to the state in five years and second in almost a week.

Besides flagging off the train and laying the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park, he also inaugurated the Rs 128 crore Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) set up in Una well ahead of the Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state.

Later, the Prime Minister laid foundation stones for two hydropower projects of nearly Rs 700 crore and launched the Rs 3,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III at another function in Chamba town.