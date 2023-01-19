PM Modi launches veiled attack on Congress in poll-bound Karnataka

Yadgir: In a veiled attack on the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said previous governments were responsible for backwardness of northern part of the state.

Addressing a public rally in Kudekal village of Yadgir district, Prime Minister Modi said: “The north Karnataka region has the same potential as other regions. But, the previous governments did not even bother to think of providing infrastructure, water, road and power to the region.”

He appreciated Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and team for working towards speedy development of north Karnataka region. The region will take strides in development in coming days, he added.