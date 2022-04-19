PM Modi lays foundation stone of WHO Global Centre

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Gujarat's Jamnagar in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. The video messages from the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and President of Maldives were played on the occasion.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia, Ayush Minister Sabananda Sonowal, MoS for Ayush Munjapara Mahendrabhai and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel were among those present.