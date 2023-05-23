PM Modi, LokSabha Speaker to inaugurate new Parliament building, official invite out

The invitation accessed by ANI has been sent to various dignitaries including members of Parliament by the LokSabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh. The event will begin at 12 pm (noon) on May 28. This comes at a time when the opposition led by the Congress party has questioned the government over the Prime Minister inaugurating the new Parliament building and accused the BJP-led central government of insulting the top constitutional post of the country by not asking President of India DroupadiMurmu or Vice President JagdeepDhankhar for the inauguration.

Leading the attack against the Congress party, Union Minister for Urban Development (MoUD), Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, " Congress has a habit of raking controversies where none exist. While President is the Head of State, PM is the Head of Govt and leads the Parliament on behalf of the Govt, whose Policies are effected in form of Laws. The President is not a Member of either House, whereas PM is.."