PM Modi made major contributions to Indian Democracy through 'Mann Ki Baat': Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made major contributions to Indian democracy by pushing the country towards 'politics of performance' and by 'democratising' the Padma Awards.

Home Minister Amit Shah also released a commemorative coin at the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat@100. Addressing the national conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100, Amit Shah said, "During the 99 episodes of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi only conversed with the people and did not talk about political things despite being a politician. I don't think there is any such dialogue in the world".

"Because, usually there is the impression, that a politician lives by politics, sleeps for politics and works only for politics," he added.