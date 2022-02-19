PM Modi meets Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation, tells them 'India is your home'

New Delhi : A delegation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Saturday and thanked him for bringing about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as standing up for them in times of distress.
Welcoming the delegation, Prime Minister Modi said they are not guests, but that India is their home.
The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Modi hosted a number of prominent Sikhs at his residence, and a day before the Punjab Assembly polls.
Prime Minister Modi talked about the immense difficulties faced by the Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan and the help provided by the government to bring them to India safely, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. n this light, he also talked about the significance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its benefits for the community, the statement said.