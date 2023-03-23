PM Modi meets LS Speaker amid impasse in Parliament

With both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress unwilling to budge from their positions, the meeting called by the Speaker of leaders of all parties earlier this week to break the impasse had failed to yield any results.

While treasury benches have been seeking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks on democracy, the Congress has been seeking a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the Adani issue.

Moreover, with speculations regarding the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership looming large, the prime minister's meeting with Birla assumes a lot of political significance.