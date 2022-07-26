PM Modi meets top ministers to discuss Parliament strategy

Manickam Tagore, RamyaHaridas, Jothimani and T.N. Prathapan have been suspended for the entire Monsoon Session ending August 12 for holding placards inside the House while protesting.

Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned them against it.

On Monday, as the House assembled at 2 pm after the swearing-in ceremony of President DroupadiMurmu, the opposition members started sloganeering on the issues of price rise and hiked GST rates. Some of them were seen holding placards and banners, while rushed to the Well of the House.