PM Modi meets US Congressional delegation, calls strong bipartisan support instrumental in elevating partnership

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi stated, "Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz. Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."

The delegation included US Representative Ro Khanna, Democratic co-chair of the India Caucus, US Representative Mike Waltz, Republican co-chair of the India Caucus, US Representative Ed Case, US Representative Kat Cammack, US Representative Deborah Ross, US Representative Jasmine Crockett, US Representative Rich McCormick and US Representative Shri Thanedar.