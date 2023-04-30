PM Modi mentions 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign in 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: As 'Mann Ki Baat' completed its 100th episode on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme spoke about Sunil Jaglan of Haryana who runs 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign to promote girls' education.

Addressing the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister said the people who we mention in 'Mann Ki Baat' are all country's 'Heroes' who have made this programme come alive.

He said, "Today, when we have reached the milestone of the 100th episode, I also wish that we once again go to all these Heroes to know about their journey. Today, we will also try to talk to some colleagues. Sunil Jaglan of Haryana is joining me. Sunil Jaglan ji has had such an impact on my mind because there used to be a lot of discussion on the gender ratio in Haryana and I also started the campaign of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' from Haryana itself. And meanwhile, when I came across Sunil ji's 'Selfie With Daughter' campaign, I felt very happy."

"I also learned from him and included it in 'Mann Ki Baat'. In no time 'Selfie With Daughter' turned into a Global Campaign. And the issue in this was neither selfie nor technology... importance was accorded to the daughter. The importance of a daughter in life also comes to the fore through this campaign. The result of many such efforts is that today the gender ratio has improved in Haryana," PM Modi said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister had a telephone conversation with Sunil Jaglan.