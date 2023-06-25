PM Modi pays homage to bravehearts who resisted ‘dark days of Emergency’

New Delhi, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the Bravehearts who resisted the "dark days of emergency" and worked to strengthen the democratic spirit.

It is 48 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then-Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates," Tweeted PM Modi.