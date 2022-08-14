PM Modi pays homage to those who lost lives during Partition

On the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', BJP president J P Nadda also led a silent procession at Jantar Mantar here and was joined by several party leaders, including Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur.

In a tweet, PM Modi said tributes to all those who lost their lives during the Partition and applauded the resilience and grit of those who suffered during the tragedy.

He had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.