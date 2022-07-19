PM Modi pays tribute to hero of first war of Independence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the hero of sepoy mutiny Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary, saying he ignited the spark of patriotism at a very critical period and inspired countless people.

Pandey, a sepoy, had rebelled against his British officers in 1857, triggering a wave of uprising in what came to be regarded by many as India's first war of Independence before the colonial rulers managed to quell it.