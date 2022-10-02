national

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, urges all to buy khadi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at Gandhi Smriti on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi on Sunday
IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and urged people to purchase khadi and handicraft products as a tribute to him.

PM Modi also tweeted a video of his thoughts on Mahatma Gandhi on this occasion.

"Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"May we always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

"His ideals reverberate globally and his thoughts have provided strength to millions of people," PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

