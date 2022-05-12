PM Modi pitches for reforms in WHO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for reforming the World Health Organisation (WHO) and streamlining its approval process for vaccines and therapeutics to keep the supply chains stable and predictable.

In his address at the second global virtual summit on COVID-19 hosted by US President Joe Biden, Modi also pitched for making flexible the WTO's rules, particularly related to TRIPS ((Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights).

The prime minister said there was a need for building a resilient global supply chain and enabling equitable access to vaccines and medicines.