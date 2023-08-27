PM Modi pitches for strengthening trust between businesses, consumers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while underlining that a profitable market can be sustained when there is a balance in the interests of producers and consumers, on Sunday suggested for a ‘International Consumer Care Day’.

He also said that treating other countries only as a market will not work.

“A profitable market can be sustained where there is a balance in the interest of producers and consumers. This also applied to nations, treating other countries only as a market will never work. It will even harm the producing countries sooner or later,” Modi said while addressing the B20 Summit India 2023 here.

He said, “Making everyone equal partners in the progress in the way forward. There are many global business leaders here, can we all give more thought on to how to make business more consumer-centric. These consumers could be individuals or countries, their interest need to be taken care of as well.”

“Can we think of a yearly campaign for this? Every year, can global business leaders come together to dedicate themselves for the good of the consumers and their markets. We talk about consumer rights. The Consumer Rights Day is also celebrated across the world. Can we take the initiative for consumer care? ,” Modi asked the business leaders.