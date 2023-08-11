PM Modi prevails in first round Against I.N.D.I.A. alliance challenge

The I.N.D.I.A alliance's attempt to bring a No Confidence Motion against Modi's government failed to make a dent as it was seen without a strategy and more so amateurish in action that Modi, at the beginning of the speech, riddled opposition with cricket similarity, saying that the opposition once again gave them a chance to "bat for sixes and four" with poor opposition choosing to field.

The I.N.D.I.A alliance of 26 political parties had aimed to put pressure on Modi's government by calling for a No Confidence Motion, forcing Modi to attend the Parliament to speak on violence in Manipur. This move, though clever, was seen as a test of the new alliance's strength before the upcoming national elections in May 2024.

However, PM Modi proved once again to be a skilled player in the political arena. He did attend the parliament. In his response, maintaining patience and communicating with his skill, he used the sentences of a few opposition speakers to convey his position and alertness.