PM Modi responds after SRK tweets new Parliament building video with Swades 'touch'

Srinagar, May 28: Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar congratulated the PM Modi and promoted the new Parliament building just ahead of its inauguration.
While SRK and Akshay added their voiceover to the video shared earlier by the PM, Rajinikanth thanked him for adding the Tamilian symbol to the building.
Responding to their messages, Prime Minister Modi said that the new building ‘is a symbol of democratic strength and progress’. He lauded SRK and Akshay for their emotional voiceover, which helped in conveying the spirit of pride among people.
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted the video of the building with a voice-over against the theme music of his film 'Swades'.
"What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one people," Shah Rukh Khan said.
"A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!" he added.
Prime Minister Modi responded to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet and said he has "beautifully expressed" the message.
The parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in a magnificent ceremony. Several dignitaries, politicians and religious heads were present at the event.