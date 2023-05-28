PM Modi responds after SRK tweets new Parliament building video with Swades 'touch'

While SRK and Akshay added their voiceover to the video shared earlier by the PM, Rajinikanth thanked him for adding the Tamilian symbol to the building.

Responding to their messages, Prime Minister Modi said that the new building ‘is a symbol of democratic strength and progress’. He lauded SRK and Akshay for their emotional voiceover, which helped in conveying the spirit of pride among people.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted the video of the building with a voice-over against the theme music of his film 'Swades'.